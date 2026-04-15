Drake's "ICEMAN" Is Officially On The Way

Drake's highly anticipated new album, ICEMAN, is officially on the way, according to DJ Akademiks, who shared the update on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday afternoon. "Just In: ICEMAN OTW…" Akademiks wrote in his post, alongside an ice cube emoji. He didn't provide any further details as to when exactly fans can expect to hear the project.

Despite the exciting news, many fans in the replies to Ak's post aren't buying it. "Bro we been hearing 'OTW' since last summer. Drop the actual date or stop playing with our emotions Ak. Iceman better be nuclear when it lands," one user writes. Another adds: "You’ve been sayings It’s been on the way since October it’s never dropping."

When Is Drake Releasing "ICEMAN"?

Despite the update from DJ Akademiks, Drake has yet to confirm an official release date for ICEMAN.

He's been promoting the project since last year, when he shared three singles before quieting down for several months. Those tracks started in July 2025 with "What Did I Miss?," followed by "Which One" featuring Central Cee, and "Dog House" featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf. Earlier this month, he seemingly hinted at the project nearing release by adorning his seats at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto with icicles.

The imminent arrival of ICEMAN comes amid a lengthy drought for the hip-hop genre on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. As of April, it's officially been nine months since a rap song reached the top 10.