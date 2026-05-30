An Ultra-Rare Kawhi Leonard Air Jordan 3 "Spurs" PE Just Surfaced

BY Ben Atkinson
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NBA: San Antonio Spurs-Press Conference
Jun 25, 2011; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs draft pick Kawhi Leonard speaks at a press conference at the Spurs practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
A Kawhi Leonard Air Jordan 3 "Spurs" player exclusive has surfaced online, featuring a black leather upper with cement grey elephant print.

A Kawhi Leonard Air Jordan 3 Spurs PE just surfaced online and the images are making rounds quickly. The shoe was built around San Antonio Spurs team colors during Kawhi's time with the organization. It was never a retail release. These kinds of PEs rarely make it into public view.

The upper runs in black tumbled leather throughout. Cement grey elephant print covers the overlays and toe box in the same pattern as the standard Jordan 3 construction.

The Klaw logo appears on the insole and confirms the PE status immediately. During his years with Jordan Brand in San Antonio, Kawhi received a consistent stream of player exclusives across multiple silhouettes. Several of those pairs have surfaced publicly over the years. This Air Jordan 3 is the latest to get a wider look.

No release is attached to this shoe. It came up through a collector account and these images represent the first time most people have seen it. Spurs-era Kawhi Jordan PEs carry real weight among collectors. The combination of the player, the organization, and the Air Jordan 3 silhouette makes this one worth paying attention to.

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Air Jordan 3 Kawhi Leonard "Spurs" PE

Kawhi Leonard built a notable PE history during his time with Jordan Brand in San Antonio. The organization received consistent support from the brand throughout that era. Player exclusives tied to specific teams and players from that period have become genuinely sought after in the collector market.

The black and grey colorway on this Air Jordan 3 is one of the cleaner Spurs PE executions that has come up publicly. Nothing about the design overreaches. The elephant print overlays and grey midsole stay true to the classic Jordan 3 formula while the color story connects it directly to San Antonio.

Spurs-era Kawhi PEs that surface tend to generate real interest regardless of the silhouette. The fact that this one landed on the Air Jordan 3 specifically gives it an extra layer of appeal. It is a significant silhouette in Jordan Brand history and a Kawhi Spurs colorway on top of it makes for a meaningful combination.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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