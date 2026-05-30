An Ultra-Rare Kawhi Leonard Air Jordan 3 "Spurs" PE Just Surfaced

A Kawhi Leonard Air Jordan 3 Spurs PE just surfaced online and the images are making rounds quickly. The shoe was built around San Antonio Spurs team colors during Kawhi's time with the organization. It was never a retail release. These kinds of PEs rarely make it into public view.

The upper runs in black tumbled leather throughout. Cement grey elephant print covers the overlays and toe box in the same pattern as the standard Jordan 3 construction.

The Klaw logo appears on the insole and confirms the PE status immediately. During his years with Jordan Brand in San Antonio, Kawhi received a consistent stream of player exclusives across multiple silhouettes. Several of those pairs have surfaced publicly over the years. This Air Jordan 3 is the latest to get a wider look.

No release is attached to this shoe. It came up through a collector account and these images represent the first time most people have seen it. Spurs-era Kawhi Jordan PEs carry real weight among collectors. The combination of the player, the organization, and the Air Jordan 3 silhouette makes this one worth paying attention to.

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Air Jordan 3 Kawhi Leonard "Spurs" PE

Kawhi Leonard built a notable PE history during his time with Jordan Brand in San Antonio. The organization received consistent support from the brand throughout that era. Player exclusives tied to specific teams and players from that period have become genuinely sought after in the collector market.

The black and grey colorway on this Air Jordan 3 is one of the cleaner Spurs PE executions that has come up publicly. Nothing about the design overreaches. The elephant print overlays and grey midsole stay true to the classic Jordan 3 formula while the color story connects it directly to San Antonio.