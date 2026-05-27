Roman Reigns Just Put On The Air Jordan 3 "World's Best Dad"

Roman Reigns has been making sneaker headlines lately and he just added another moment to the list. The WWE superstar was recently spotted pulling on a pair of Air Jordan 3 "World's Best Dad" sneakers. He shared the moment himself, giving people a close look at one of the more meaningful Jordan releases of the year.

The Air Jordan 3 "World's Best Dad" draws its inspiration from Michael Jordan's 1996 NBA Finals win, which fell on Father's Day, just three years after the murder of his father. That context turns this shoe into more than just a colorway.

The shoe features a sail and black upper with University Red accents. The elephant print panels are reimagined with a brown, textured material that references the specific locker room carpet MJ collapsed on after winning that 1996 title. The "World's Best Dad" text appears embroidered on the inner tongue.

Jordan Brand also included a custom Father's Day card and special packaging with the release, making the unboxing part of the overall story. Not many sneaker releases put that kind of thought into what surrounds the shoe itself.

Reigns pulling them on and putting them on camera adds a celebrity moment to an already emotionally loaded release. The shoe was already generating attention. His co-sign gives it another layer of visibility ahead of Father's Day.

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Air Jordan 3 "World's Best Dad"

The story behind the Air Jordan 3 "World's Best Dad" is one of the stronger narratives Jordan Brand has built around a shoe in recent memory. The 1996 Finals win carried a weight that went far beyond basketball.

Michael Jordan had lost his father suddenly in 1993 and then walked away from the game. Returning and winning on Father's Day in 1996 produced one of the most photographed emotional moments of his career.

Jordan frequently referred to his father James Jordan as his rock, citing their relationship as one of the largest influences in his life and career. Translating that story into a sneaker through the locker room carpet detail and the inner tongue embroidery keeps the tribute specific rather than generic.