Roman Reigns Laces Up The Upcoming Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline"

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns just gave us the on-foot preview sneakerheads have been waiting for. Jordan Brand gifted Reigns the Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" ahead of his WrestleMania 42 main event match against CM Punk. The timing could not have been more deliberate or more effective.

Reigns unboxed the pair on video and his reaction was immediate. The shoe fits his persona so naturally that the connection feels official even without a formal announcement. Jordan Brand made no official statement tying the "Bloodline" colorway to Reigns. Regardless, the gift made the connection feel real.

The "Bloodline" colorway has had a winding road to release, with Jordan Brand originally shelving it in favor of the "Flu Game" 12 retro back in 2025. Furthermore, the shoe went through extended silence with no leaks or updates for over a year before a May 23rd release date was confirmed.

The Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" is scheduled to release May 23rd via Nike SNKRS and other retailers for $205. Expect pairs to land at the usual Jordan Brand retailers like Foot Locker and Champs.

The combination of the on-foot preview, the WrestleMania timing, and Reigns' personal connection to the name makes this one of the more culturally layered Jordan drops of the year. Black and red retros historically do not sit at retail.

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Roman Reigns Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline"

The Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" is one of the cleanest executions of the black-and-red formula the silhouette has ever seen. The shoe features rising-sun stitching, a reptile-textured mudguard, metallic red eyelets, and a red Jumpman plate throughout.

The blacked-out base creates a commanding, almost all-conditions aesthetic that works across any outfit. Red bleeds through on the pull tab, midsole details, and eyelets with just enough to keep the look sharp rather than loud.

The Air Jordan 12 silhouette itself debuted in 1996 and carries the legacy of Michael Jordan's 5th championship run. That heritage, combined with the WWE crossover narrative around Reigns, gives this colorway a dual identity that makes it one of 2026's most compelling retro releases.