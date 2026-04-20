Roman Reigns Gets Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" Gift From Jordan Brand

Jordan Brand just gifted Roman Reigns the Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline." The WWE superstar unboxed the pair on video, and his smile was immediate. Few shoes have ever felt more personally fitting for one person.

The timing of the gift is notable. The Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" is set to release on May 23rd, 2026, after years of delays and speculation. Furthermore, Jordan Brand originally shelved the colorway in favor of the "Flu Game" 12 retro back in 2025. The shoe finally appears to be on the right track.

Additionally, the connection between Reigns and the shoe runs deeper than just the name. Reigns is plugged in with Jordan Brand, and he has worn custom black-and-red Jordan 12s on WWE television before. Seeing the shoe in his hands in an official capacity feels like a full-circle moment.

However, it's worth noting the shoe isn't officially a Reigns collaboration. Jordan Brand made no official statement tying the "Bloodline" colorway to the WWE star. Nevertheless, the gift makes the connection feel real regardless.

As the Tribal Chief held the shoe up and inspected every detail, the energy in the room was clear. Jordan Brand knows exactly what they're doing. Gifting Roman Reigns the "Bloodline" 12 is as intentional as any move in professional wrestling.

Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline"

The Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" is one of the most visually striking colorways the silhouette has seen in years. The upper features blacked-out material leather throughout, with red accents bleeding through on the eyelets, pull tab, and midsole details.

The contrast between the deep black base and the varsity red hits gives the shoe a dark, commanding energy. The colorway traces its roots back to the 2004 "Nubuck" Jordan 12, which carried the same blacked-out upper with red kept quiet throughout.