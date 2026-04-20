Roman Reigns Gets Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" Gift From Jordan Brand

BY Ben Atkinson
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Paramount Pictures at CinemaCon 2026
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 16: Roman Reigns appears on stage during the Paramount Pictures 2026 CinemaCon Footage Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
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Jordan Brand just gifted Roman Reigns the Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline." The WWE superstar unboxed the pair on video, and his smile was immediate. Few shoes have ever felt more personally fitting for one person.

The timing of the gift is notable. The Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" is set to release on May 23rd, 2026, after years of delays and speculation. Furthermore, Jordan Brand originally shelved the colorway in favor of the "Flu Game" 12 retro back in 2025. The shoe finally appears to be on the right track.

Additionally, the connection between Reigns and the shoe runs deeper than just the name. Reigns is plugged in with Jordan Brand, and he has worn custom black-and-red Jordan 12s on WWE television before. Seeing the shoe in his hands in an official capacity feels like a full-circle moment.

However, it's worth noting the shoe isn't officially a Reigns collaboration. Jordan Brand made no official statement tying the "Bloodline" colorway to the WWE star. Nevertheless, the gift makes the connection feel real regardless.

As the Tribal Chief held the shoe up and inspected every detail, the energy in the room was clear. Jordan Brand knows exactly what they're doing. Gifting Roman Reigns the "Bloodline" 12 is as intentional as any move in professional wrestling.

Read More: Michael Jordan Wears Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" To Celebrate NASCAR Win

Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline"

The Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" is one of the most visually striking colorways the silhouette has seen in years. The upper features blacked-out material leather throughout, with red accents bleeding through on the eyelets, pull tab, and midsole details.

The contrast between the deep black base and the varsity red hits gives the shoe a dark, commanding energy. The colorway traces its roots back to the 2004 "Nubuck" Jordan 12, which carried the same blacked-out upper with red kept quiet throughout.

It's a shoe that looks expensive without trying. Overall, that is exactly the kind of energy Roman Reigns embodies.

Read More: James Harden Pulls Up In Custom "Playoffs V10" Rolls-Royce

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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