James Harden Pulls Up In Custom "Playoffs V10" Rolls-Royce

James Harden arrived to Game 1 of the Cavaliers' playoff series in a custom white Rolls-Royce. The vehicle, dubbed the "Playoffs V10," clearly nods to his signature adidas Harden Vol. 10. The whole arrival was a moment within itself.

The custom Rolls features a white exterior with a teal illuminated grille that directly mirrors the blue colorway of his Vol. 10s. Notably, Harden stepped out wearing the matching Harden Vol. 10 in white and blue to complete the look. Everything from the car to the shoes was coordinated intentionally.

Harden was acquired by the Cavaliers in a midseason trade and has since averaged 20.5 points, 7.7 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game. Furthermore, in Game 1, he passed Larry Bird to move into 13th place on the NBA's all-time playoff scoring list.

Additionally, Harden enters this postseason chasing the one thing missing from his resume: an NBA championship ring. Arriving in a custom Rolls-Royce named after his own shoe signals that he came to Cleveland for exactly that reason.

The Cavaliers face the Toronto Raptors in the first round. Meanwhile, Harden continues to position himself as the veteran leader this team needs. Both on and off the court, he's clearly arrived.

James Harden's Playoffs V10 Rolls-Royce

The custom "Playoffs V10" Rolls-Royce is a direct visual extension of James Harden's Adidas Harden Vol. 10 signature shoe. The car is dressed in all white with a striking teal and blue illuminated grille that mirrors the blue colorway of his playoff sneakers.

The interior features white and baby blue leather with red accent stitching, adding a premium contrast throughout. Harden stepped out of the vehicle wearing a matching all-white linen outfit with the blue Vol. 10s on his feet, tying the entire look together.

Overall, it's a rare moment where a player's car and signature shoe tell the exact same story simultaneously. If the "Playoffs V10" is any indication, James Harden came here to make his mark.