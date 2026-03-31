James Harden Taps Nipsey Hussle In Latest Adidas Release

James Harden is honoring Nipsey Hussle in the most fitting way possible. Tonight against the Lakers in Los Angeles, he will debut a special Harden Vol. 10 created in partnership with The Marathon Clothing.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Adidas Harden Vol. 10 "Marathon" will be released on April 12th, 2026.

Nipsey Hussle founded The Marathon Clothing in 2017 as a cornerstone of his Crenshaw community vision. The brand carried his message of self-sufficiency, ownership, and neighborhood pride until his passing in 2019. His legacy has only grown since. Bringing TMC into an official Adidas collaboration keeps that mission alive in a meaningful way.

Harden is now in Cleveland, but his ties to Los Angeles run deep. Playing at Crypto.com Arena tonight, in Nipsey's city, makes this debut feel intentional. The timing and location carry real weight.

The Harden Vol. 10 was already one of the more interesting basketball silhouettes on the market. This version takes it further. The TMC flag branding on the heel is a direct nod to Nipsey's logo and the flag motif he made iconic.

The all-blue colorway runs deep and rich throughout. This is not a casual tribute. It is a meaningful and community-rooted collaboration that connects basketball, streetwear, and one of hip-hop's most enduring legacies.

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James Harden x Adidas Nipsey Hussle

The "Marathon" Harden Vol. 10 is built entirely in royal blue, running consistent from the sculpted foam upper down to the sole. Also the shoe's most striking feature is its molded layered shell that features these ridges wrapping the forefoot like a fingerprint.

Further, it is bold and futuristic without feeling gimmicky. White Adidas stripes also hit the heel for contrast, and the TMC flag logo sits cleanly on the heel tab.

That detail alone makes this shoe significant. Nipsey's flag imagery represents community and ownership. Seeing it on an official Adidas product in 2026 feels long overdue.

The retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they are released.