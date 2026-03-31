Steph Curry Rocks Exclusive ON Cloudtilt In The Tunnel

Steph Curry is currently sidelined with an injury. But his tunnel walks remain must-watch content. His latest fit featured a pair of Loewe x On Cloudtilts in "Dark Sand."

The choice is noteworthy for more than just the aesthetic. Curry split from Under Armour in November 2025 and has been in full sneaker free agency since. He has worn Nike, Adidas, Li-Ning, Reebok, and more during that stretch. Every shoe he puts on gets analyzed like it means something. This one probably does.

On Running has been one of the fastest-rising brands in footwear over the past few years. The Swiss brand has built serious cultural credibility through its ongoing Loewe collaboration. Curry has been spotted in On runners before during his free agency tour. He is not just wearing these for comfort. He is sending a signal.

Curry has reportedly narrowed his sneaker deal down to three brands, with ANTA leading the conversation. But nothing is signed yet. That leaves the door open for a brand like On to make a late push.

The Loewe collab shows On can play in the luxury lane. Curry clearly appreciates that world. A performance brand with a high-fashion partner and a global athlete at the center? That pitch writes itself. Whether it actually happens is a different story.

Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight?

The Loewe x On Cloudtilt "Dark Sand" is one of the cleaner shoes either brand has produced together. The entire silhouette runs in a single warm tan tone. The upper, laces, midsole, and outsole all match.

It creates a monolithic, almost sculpted look. The knit upper is soft and breathable but structured enough to feel intentional. Below it, On's CloudTec Phase midsole punches cutout pods into the sole for cushioning and visual texture.

The Loewe anagram logo sits subtly on the lateral panel in a tonal silver. It is the kind of shoe that reads expensive without trying too hard.

No, Steph Curry is not playing tonight. He has been sidelined since January 30 with a pain syndrome and bone bruising in his right knee.