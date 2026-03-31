Steph Curry Rocks Exclusive ON Cloudtilt In The Tunnel

BY Ben Atkinson
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NBA: Washington Wizards at Golden State Warriors
Mar 27, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) watches against the Washington Wizards during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
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Steph Curry arrived to the arena in the Loewe x On Cloudtilt "Dark Sand" while his sneaker free agency search remains wide open.

Steph Curry is currently sidelined with an injury. But his tunnel walks remain must-watch content. His latest fit featured a pair of Loewe x On Cloudtilts in "Dark Sand."

The choice is noteworthy for more than just the aesthetic. Curry split from Under Armour in November 2025 and has been in full sneaker free agency since. He has worn Nike, Adidas, Li-Ning, Reebok, and more during that stretch. Every shoe he puts on gets analyzed like it means something. This one probably does.

On Running has been one of the fastest-rising brands in footwear over the past few years. The Swiss brand has built serious cultural credibility through its ongoing Loewe collaboration. Curry has been spotted in On runners before during his free agency tour. He is not just wearing these for comfort. He is sending a signal.

Curry has reportedly narrowed his sneaker deal down to three brands, with ANTA leading the conversation. But nothing is signed yet. That leaves the door open for a brand like On to make a late push.

The Loewe collab shows On can play in the luxury lane. Curry clearly appreciates that world. A performance brand with a high-fashion partner and a global athlete at the center? That pitch writes itself. Whether it actually happens is a different story.

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Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight?

The Loewe x On Cloudtilt "Dark Sand" is one of the cleaner shoes either brand has produced together. The entire silhouette runs in a single warm tan tone. The upper, laces, midsole, and outsole all match.

It creates a monolithic, almost sculpted look. The knit upper is soft and breathable but structured enough to feel intentional. Below it, On's CloudTec Phase midsole punches cutout pods into the sole for cushioning and visual texture.

The Loewe anagram logo sits subtly on the lateral panel in a tonal silver. It is the kind of shoe that reads expensive without trying too hard.

No, Steph Curry is not playing tonight. He has been sidelined since January 30 with a pain syndrome and bone bruising in his right knee.

Golden State's next game is Wednesday, April 1 against the San Antonio Spurs. His return timeline remains uncertain, though he has been ramping up individual workouts.

Read More: DJ Khaled Flexes Travis Scott's Jordan CJ1 T-Rexx "Green Spark"

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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