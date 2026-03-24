Steph Curry Just Showed Up In A Kyrie Irving ANTA Sneaker

Steph Curry is still sidelined with his knee injury. But his tunnel walks are doing plenty of talking in the meantime. Curry arrived to the arena wearing the ANTA Hela "Cycle" colorway. This is a lifestyle shoe from Kyrie Irving's ANTA line.

The timing of this choice is hard to ignore. Curry has been exploring his options since parting ways with Under Armour. He has worn Jordan Brand, Adidas, and now ANTA. Every pair he wears is being analyzed like a free agency report.

ANTA already has two major NBA names on its roster. Klay Thompson, Curry's longtime teammate, is signed with the brand. Kyrie Irving has also been with ANTA for several years now. Adding Curry would give the Chinese brand an unprecedented Big Three situation.

Whether this is a genuine sign or simply a fashion choice remains unclear. Curry has never been one to tip his hand publicly. But showing up in a Kyrie ANTA lifestyle shoe is a statement regardless. The sneaker community is reading into every step he takes right now.

His return from injury is still pending re-evaluation after the Warriors' road trip. Until then, his footwear choices remain the most talked-about thing he is doing. Overall, Steph Curry is making sneaker free agency must-watch television one tunnel walk at a time.

Steph Curry Wears ANTA

The ANTA Hela "Cycle" is a clean and understated lifestyle sneaker. It sits low to the ground with a chunky gum rubber outsole underneath. Deep burgundy suede covers the entire upper from toe to collar.

Oversized flat laces with metallic details add a premium touch to the design. A tonal ANTA logo appears subtly on the side panel.

The gum sole contrasts beautifully against the rich wine-colored suede above it. Visible hand-stitching along the midsole edge gives it a crafted look. The silhouette is relaxed and fashion-forward without trying too hard. It paired perfectly with Curry's patchwork jacket and wide-leg trousers on the day.