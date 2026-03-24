Steph Curry Just Showed Up In A Kyrie Irving ANTA Sneaker

BY Ben Atkinson
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World Premiere Of Columbia Pictures And Sony Pictures Animation's GOAT
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 06: Stephen Curry at the World Premiere of Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation’s GOAT at AMC Century City on February 06, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Sony Pictures via Getty Images)
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Steph Curry was spotted in the ANTA Hela "Cycle," a Kyrie Irving lifestyle shoe, adding more speculation about his sneaker future.

Steph Curry is still sidelined with his knee injury. But his tunnel walks are doing plenty of talking in the meantime. Curry arrived to the arena wearing the ANTA Hela "Cycle" colorway. This is a lifestyle shoe from Kyrie Irving's ANTA line.

The timing of this choice is hard to ignore. Curry has been exploring his options since parting ways with Under Armour. He has worn Jordan Brand, Adidas, and now ANTA. Every pair he wears is being analyzed like a free agency report.

ANTA already has two major NBA names on its roster. Klay Thompson, Curry's longtime teammate, is signed with the brand. Kyrie Irving has also been with ANTA for several years now. Adding Curry would give the Chinese brand an unprecedented Big Three situation.

Whether this is a genuine sign or simply a fashion choice remains unclear. Curry has never been one to tip his hand publicly. But showing up in a Kyrie ANTA lifestyle shoe is a statement regardless. The sneaker community is reading into every step he takes right now.

His return from injury is still pending re-evaluation after the Warriors' road trip. Until then, his footwear choices remain the most talked-about thing he is doing. Overall, Steph Curry is making sneaker free agency must-watch television one tunnel walk at a time.

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Steph Curry Wears ANTA

The ANTA Hela "Cycle" is a clean and understated lifestyle sneaker. It sits low to the ground with a chunky gum rubber outsole underneath. Deep burgundy suede covers the entire upper from toe to collar.

Oversized flat laces with metallic details add a premium touch to the design. A tonal ANTA logo appears subtly on the side panel.

The gum sole contrasts beautifully against the rich wine-colored suede above it. Visible hand-stitching along the midsole edge gives it a crafted look. The silhouette is relaxed and fashion-forward without trying too hard. It paired perfectly with Curry's patchwork jacket and wide-leg trousers on the day.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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