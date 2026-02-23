Steph Curry Wears ANTA Sneakers At Practice Amid Sneaker Free Agency

Steph Curry was recently photographed wearing ANTA sneakers during a Warriors practice session. The sighting immediately sparked speculation about his next signature shoe deal. Sources report Curry has narrowed his sneaker free agency to a few brands.

ANTA appears to be one of the finalists for Curry's services. The Chinese sportswear giant already has his former teammate Klay Thompson under contract. Curry wore the ANTA Sneakerverse SV Eclosion Type 2 featuring his Curry Brand logo.

The yellow and orange colorway stood out during his workout session. His personal logo appeared prominently on the heel instead of ANTA's branding. This customization suggests serious conversations are happening between both parties.

Curry's Under Armour contract ended after a historic 11-year partnership. The relationship produced the successful Curry signature line with multiple championship moments. However, both sides decided not to renew their agreement moving forward.

Since becoming a sneaker free agent, Curry has rotated through various brands. He's been spotted in Nike, Air Jordan, and now ANTA over recent months. Each appearance generates massive speculation about where he'll ultimately sign.

Steph Curry Wears Anta

The ANTA Sneakerverse SV Eclosion Type 2 in yellow and orange looks pretty wild honestly. That gradient effect from pale yellow to bright orange on the outsole creates serious visual pop. Having

Steph's personal Curry Brand logo on ANTA's silhouette is a power move. The futuristic design feels very different from his Under Armour Curry line aesthetic.

You can tell ANTA is willing to customize and collaborate to make this work. The colorway definitely stands out during practice making it impossible to miss what he's wearing.

If this deal actually happens, seeing Steph in ANTA full-time will take serious adjustment. It's wild thinking about him leaving Under Armour after building that entire brand together.

Why Isn't Steph Curry Playing Tonight?

Steph Curry sat out Sunday night's game against the Nuggets with that nagging right knee issue. The Warriors called it patellofemoral pain syndrome, which is basically runner's knee.

An MRI came back clean with no serious damage, but he still needs rest. The team put him on a 10-day re-evaluation timeline starting from February 19th. This absence knocked him out of contention for any end-of-season awards.

Hopefully the time off gets him back to 100% for the stretch run.