Stephen Curry To Leave Under Armour After 10 Years

The Curry 13 feels different from past drops because it arrives right as Stephen Curry’s sneaker is making a big change. Curry and Under Armour have decided to end the 13 year partnership. This clears the path for the Curry Brand to become its own entity.

Their most recent deal in 2023 made Curry the President of the Curry Brand, but it seems both sides still felt it was time to move forward separately. Under Armour can zero in on rebuilding its main line, and Curry gets full control over where his brand goes next.

Their contract still runs through October of 2026, so there’s one more signature shoe with both names attached. The Curry 13 is currently set for February 2026 and closes out a run that changed how people looked at modern performance basketball shoes.

Curry’s line also set a new standard for lightweight builds and quick movement. It also made community work part of the brand’s identity, especially for young athletes. This now gives Curry room to find a new retail partner and grow the Curry Brand on a now larger scale.

It also gives him full ownership of the ideas he wants to bring to life. The final stretch of his Under Armour deal shows the design direction that defined his line and helped shape his impact. It could also give us a look at what's to come.

Stephen Curry Leaves Under Armour

The Curry 13 keeps the low profile shape that has become a signature of Curry’s line. The upper uses mixed materials for a light feel and steady support.

A nice foam midsole sits underfoot, built for quick shifts and sharp cuts. The outsole features a firm traction pattern that helps with stopping power.