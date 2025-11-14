News
Sneakers
Stephen Curry To Leave Under Armour After 10 Years
The Curry 13 is now the final chapter of the Stephen Curry and Under Armour partnership, setting up a new era for the Curry Brand.
By
Ben Atkinson
November 14, 2025
