Killer Mike Publicly Apologizes To Steph & Ayesha Curry After Criticizing Her

Killer Mike performs at RiverBeat Music Festival on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at Tom Lee Park in Downtown Memphis.
Killer Mike crossed a line earlier this month while reacting to a TikTok about Ayesha and Steph Curry's relationship dynamic.

Killer Mike is taking the time to right his wrongs, by apologizing to Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry. He did so on Shannon Sharpe's podcast, Club Shay Shay, which was published today on YouTube. "Steph Curry! Ayesha Curry! Boy, my wife done cussed me out. My oldest daughter called me. My youngest daughter called me... homeboys that have played in the NBA called me," he said.

"And I realized that maybe I shouldn’t smoke and get on Instagram. So let me say this, cause I appreciate you checking it—it shows you have a tremendous amount of respect for me—Mrs. Ayesha Curry and her husband Steph, I apologize for my statement being misconstrued."

The Run The Jewels rapper said that he was trying to make light of the video he was reacting to, but slipped up. "I was just stoned up, trying to make a joke. It wasn't my damn business, like my wife said. So, I'm sorry, y'all."

The clip we are referring to is a TikTok that was posted in mid-September by user Bookie Woodz. In it, he criticized Ayesha Curry for suggesting that she wants constant attention from men, similar to how Steph apparently gets from women.

Killer Mike Steph Curry

"She wants to go be GloRilla or some sh*t," Woodz says. "Like, we get it, bro. Just go drop an album or some sh*t." It's possible this was a reaction to Ayesha's comments about how she didn't expect her husband to become an NBA star.

According to her comments on the Call Her Daddy podcast, caught by TMZ Sports, she says Steph wanted to be a high school basketball coach.

But as for what caused Steph to clap back to Killer Mike, the rapper commented, "My n**** said she wanna go be Glo!!! Man Steph doesn’t deserve the embarrassment [for real]. God bless him."

The future hall-of-famer replied, "@killermike naaaaa not you Mike. I’m cool [staying] silent and letting these other clowns have [their] moment! And you’re the worst of them @boowoodz234. But you’re better than that @killermike. Stay in your lane and let God keep blessing me like he is. We r good over here."

At the time of writing, Steph nor Ayesha have responded to the Atlanta native's apology.

