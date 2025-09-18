Steph Curry recently clapped back at Killer Mike for his reaction to a TikTok video criticizing his wife, Ayesha Curry. The drama began when TikToker Bookie Woodz shared a video calling out Ayesha. In it, he suggested that she's jealous of the attention Steph gets from women and wants the same from men. “She wants to go be GloRilla or some sh–,” Woodz says, as caught by Billboard. “Like, we get it, bro. Just go drop an album or some sh–.”

In the comments section, Killer Mike wrote: “My n—a said she wanna go be Glo!!! Man Steph doesn’t deserve the embarrassment [for real]. God bless him.”

“@killermike naaaaa not you Mike,” Curry wrote back. “I’m cool [staying] silent and letting these other clowns have [their] moment! And you’re the worst of them @boowoodz234. But you’re better than that @killermike. Stay in your lane and let God keep blessing me like he is. We r good over here.”

Other fans on social media joined in defense of the Curry family. "Speaking on someone else’s wife is weird. You don’t know those people," one user wrote when The Shade Room shared the comment on Instagram. Another wrote: "Mind you…Steph is happily married - while all these men with NO WIFE are flustered."

Steph Curry & Ayesha Curry's Marriage

Steph and Ayesha began dating back in 2008 and married in 2011. They've welcomed four children over the years, including Riley, Ryan, Canon, and Caius. Earlier this month, Curry put out a new memoir titled Shot Ready.

In other news, Steph recently made headlines for discussing his friendship with Drake. Speaking with Complex back in July, he reflected on a viral video of him complaining about "Not Like Us" after a game with USA Basketball in 2024. "We go way back though and it's actually kind of a family thing too. One of Ayesha's cousins is from Toronto and the whole deal. So, we're all in the same boat," he revealed.