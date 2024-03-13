Ayesha Curry Finally Responds To Drake Name-Dropping Her On "Race My Mind"

Ayesha Curry finally gave her reaction to being shouted out by Drake on his 2020 track, "Race My Mind". “I think I was dumbfounded. I just – it’s one of those things. But that’s our family, so I think I was appreciative that they respect me so much that they think I’m a great wife. So I was appreciative," Curry told Watch What Happens Live this week. The track, featured on Certified Lover Boy, saw Drake essentially refer to Curry as "goals" as he rapped about refusing to marry a woman because she wasn't Curry.

Ayesha and her husband Steph are massive Drake fans. Drake once covered a late fine for Steph after he, Drizzy, and Draymond Green missed a curfew for the team plane. Meanwhile, the Currys were spotted at an It's All A Blur tour stop in New York City. “I got my brother in the building tonight. They say we look alike. Make some noise for my brother Steph Curry in the building one time. And of course, the lovely Ayesha Curry. And mama bear, you know," Drake announced to the crowd after spotting the couple.

Read More: Fans Predict A Drake-Latto Collab After Drizzy Spotted With Brooklyn Nikole

Steph And Ayesha Curry Expecting Fourth Child

Elsewhere, Curry recently revealed that she is pregnant with the couple's fourth child. She revealed the news during an appearance in Sweet July magazine. Curry said she and Steph thought they were done having kids but had a change of heart last year. Their most recent child was born in 2018. "Last year, we looked at each other and agreed we wanted to do this again," Curry wrote in the article.

Furthermore, Curry is hoping for a more laidback pregnancy this time around. "I was really stubborn in my earlier pregnancies. And that hurt me in the end. It made things really hard on me. I had to learn to put my pride aside and realize it was okay to take help, to have people around me help and to not shy away from it. I know I can’t do this alone -- it truly takes a village," Curry said.

Read More: Steph Curry Trolls Ex-Teammate-Turned-Sideline Reporter

[via]