How Many Kids Do Steph & Ayesha Curry Have?

Steph Curry is a name most people are now familiar with, even those who aren’t necessarily basketball fans. Likewise, the iconic player’s wife, Ayesha Curry has also become quite popular. The couple have been married for over a decade now, and have expanded their family along the way. Steph and Ayesha Curry have now announced that they are expecting another baby.

Without a doubt, Steph Curry’s on-court exploits have cemented his status as a basketball legend. However, his partnership and journey with Ayesha, his childhood sweetheart-turned-life partner, has made him even more beloved. They are among the most beloved basketball couples and fans adore their family. While we await the arrival of their new baby, here are the kids Steph and Ayesha Curry currently share.

Riley Elizabeth Curry

Born on July 19, 2012, Riley Elizabeth Curry is the first of the three kids Ayesha and Steph Curry share. The 11-year-old is no stranger to fame as she has been in the public eye since she was born. However, in a 2023 interview with Insider, her mother expressed regret for not shielding her from social media. “If we had known back in the day just how chaotic it would make life, I don’t think we would’ve done it,” Ayesha said. Nevertheless, Riley is still seen out with her parents often and is adored by their fans.

Although she isn’t following in her dad’s footsteps playing basketball, Riley is a talented athlete. In 2023, her father told People that her athletic interest lies in volleyball. “She’s found something she loves, and she’s passionate about it, and she loves to work at it,” Steph said. In addition, Riley also shares her mother’s culinary talents and made appearances on Ayesha’s Kitchen (2016–2017). Not much else is known about her personal life and interests, and her parents would probably like it to stay that way.

Ryan Carson Curry

The second of the Curry kids, Ryan Carson was born to Ayesha and Steph on July 10, 2015. Steph Curry announced her birth on his Instagram account a few days after she was born. “I’m wayyyyy up I feel Blessed! God is Great. Thanks to the doctors and staff at Alta Bates for taking care of my girls, especially Dr. Poddatori. Healthy baby and @ayeshacurry is all I prayed for. #prouddaddy,” he captioned the post, ecstatic. At this point, it’s public knowledge that Ayesha and Steph Curry lovingly dote on their kids. Like her older sister, Ryan is often seen with her parents in public.

Canon W. Jack Curry

Canon W. Jack Curry, Ayesha and Steph’s first son, completes the temporary trio. The 5-year-old was born on July 2, 2018, a few months after his parents revealed he would arrive. While Ayesha and Steph Curry wait to welcome their fourth child, Canon is currently the last of the couple’s kids. Speaking to People in 2021, Ayesha explained Canon’s unique name. “France is one of our favorite places to vacation, and so his name's actually French and it means young wolf, which Stephen loved because we kind of consider ourselves a wolf pack,” she said. Despite his young age, Canon has already shown some interest in the sport his father plays. Many are excited to see if he will grow up to play professionally like Steph Curry.

