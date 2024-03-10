Vanessa Hudgens Reveals Pregnancy On Oscars Red Carpet

Vanessa Hudgens has revealed that she is pregnant while arriving at the Oscars. Hudgens married baseball player Cole Tucker three months ago in a ceremony in Mexico. This will be the couple's first child. She previously dated Austin Butler (Dune, Elvis) for eight years. She recently stated that the relationship with Butler was something she was "thankful" for because it helped her become ready for her relationship with Tucker.

The Oscars are taking place in LA tonight. Oppenheimer leads the ceremony with 13 nominations. Furthermore, the ceremony will feature a performance of "I'm Just Ken" by Ryan Gosling. “He jumped at this. He’s going to crush it. I’m so excited. I think he’s going to be the highlight of the whole night. I think a lot of people are going to be tuning in for this specific performance," Margot Robbie told Variety.

Elsewhere, last year, Stephen A. Smith addressed Israel Adesanya's thirsting after Hudgens on Twitter on the most an episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show. "Israel Adesayna, props to him for the greatest tweet of the day," Smith began. So Vanessa Hudgens, you know - actress - you know, does good work. I'm a fan of her work. Some people are just a fan of hers. And when you see this photo of her, those of you who are a fan of hers and not just her work, it makes perfect sense, as you can see in that photo. But forget the photo. It's the tweet that accentuated it in a beautiful way. Israel Adesayna, the defending middleweight champion of the world in the UFC, simply retweeted it and said, quote "We all in this together." That was a beautiful quote. I got to give it to. That was a beautiful one. That really, really was."

Hudgens has had a very notable career. After gaining mainstream success in High School Musical, Hudgens quickly went beyond the DCOM label. She's done romance, action, true crime. She was even a pony in My Little Pony. Regardless, Hudgens is a very talented, very versatile actress. Coming up, she has a documentary about witchcraft in Salem as well as an adaptation of the novel Downtown Owl. Furthermore, she is currently filming a travel documentary, a film called French Girl, and a reprisal of her role in the Bad Boys franchise for the upcoming fourth film.

