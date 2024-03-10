Ryan Gosling "Jumped" At The Invite To Perform "I'm Just Ken" At The Oscars, Margot Robbie Claims

Margot Robbie has disputed Ryan Gosling's reported hesitancy to perform "I'm Just Ken" at the Oscars later today. “He jumped at this. He’s going to crush it. I’m so excited. I think he’s going to be the highlight of the whole night. I think a lot of people are going to be tuning in for this specific performance," Robbie told Variety. Gosling is nominated for "Best Supporting Actor" for his role in Barbie, and it is his third Oscar nomination overall. Previously, he was nominated for 2006's Half Nelson and 2016's La La Land.

The hesitancy to perform came during Gosling's February cover interview with Variety. “It might be too much of a risk to have me do it. I don’t know how that would work. But I’m open to it," Gosling said. "I'm Just Ken", an emotional late-story identity ballad for Gosling's character, is one of two songs from Barbie up for an Oscar tonight. The other is Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?".

Meanwhile, per TMZ, Pinterest was flooded with searches related to Barbie in the months before its release. Compared to May 2022, May 2023 saw a host of searches spike. "Barbiecore" was up 980% while "Barbie Mood Board" was up 1280%. Elsewhere, "Barbie live-action" and "Barbie Margot Robbie" rose 1305% and 1630%. Finally, "hot pink chrome nails" rose 1465%. The world is getting on the Barbification train. "Dua Lipa Barbie" (the singer both had a song in the film and played "Mermaid Barbie") saw a 43-fold increase in searches. "Barbie adult birthday party" is up 12-fold.

However, Pinterest wasn't the only place where Barbie took a firm hold on trending topics. While much more fickle in its searches, Tumblr has also seen Barbie trend several times over recent months. However, given Tumblr's attention span, tastes, and long-standing culture war with "aesthetics", the site has been much more about the memes than the visual styles of the film.

