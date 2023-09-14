Snoop Dogg Gives “Barbie” A Glowing Review

Snoop Dogg recently shared his thoughts on Barbie, having only just seen the film of the summer. “Just got back from seeing Barbie. That shit was funny as a muthafucka. Me and my wife was in there laughing like a muthafucka. And you do know that!" Snoop said on his Instagram.

Barbie has been an absolute smash hit, becoming the highest-grossing film of 2023 at over $1.4 billion. It has also become the highest-grossing film by a solo female director, Warner Bro's highest-grossing release, and the 14th highest-grossing film in history. Furthermore, it is also now the highest-grossing live-action comedy of all time. It surpassed Home Alone for the domestic US title and The Hangover Part II for the global title. The film only really struggled in markets like South Korea and Japan. This was due to factors such as the film's feminist message, the lack of Barbie's cultural presence, and backlash to the Barbieheimer trend.

Snoop Dogg Set For Film Role Of His Own

However, Snoop isn't just enjoying films, he's also making them. Earlier this week, Snoop dropped a trailer for The Big Payback. The film, starring Snoop, comes out of his Snoopadelic Films production company. It's unclear what the film is about but Snoop appears to play an assassin or hitman. In the brief teaser he shared to Instagram, Snoop opines on the destruction of evil before taking out a man in a hotel room-turned-kill room. No release date has been announced for the film.

Meanwhile, last year Snoop announced he would produce and star in a football comedy that would also involve Kenya Barris. Little is known about the project. However, Snoop has said the film will revolve around an NFL star who manages a youth football team to avoid jail time after running into legal trouble. “Giving back to the community through football has taught us so many invaluable life lessons that we’ve been able to share with kids in similar situations like mine when I was growing up. My hope is that this movie will shed light on the realities that kids and adults face in the hood and within the complex world of football," Snoop said. The film is due out next month.

