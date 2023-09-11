Snoop Dogg Is A Killer In The Trailer For “The Big Payback”

Snoop Dogg is someone who has flexed his talents in many different realms over the years. Overall, he is mainly known for his incredible work in the rap world. He has numerous classic albums and is a pioneer in West Coast hip-hop. Moreover, he is a pop culture icon who has appeared in quite a few films. His filmography is impressive, and he always seems to light up the screen. Even people who have not heard a single Snoop song can recognize him. That's just how massive he is at this point.

During this stage of his career, Snoop continues to try new things. For instance, he has recently tried his hand at having a movie production company. The company in question is simply called Snoopadelic Films. Recently, he blessed fans with a trailer for the company's next film. In fact, it has been revealed that Snoop himself is the star of this movie. The film is called The Big Payback, and it sees him playing the role of some sort of killer, who has a lot of enemies in the world. Overall, it is an intriguing premise.

Read More: Snoop Dogg Reveals His Pick For Best NBA Rapper Ever

Snoop Dogg Delivers His Trailer

Funny enough, in the movie trailer, Snoop can be seen sitting down at a table and chowing down on his cereal brand. Subsequently, a man comes in the room and tries to take him out. However, it is Snoop who gets the last laugh as he shoots the would-be assassin right in the face. Needless to say, this movie is shaping up to be truly interesting. Unfortunately, there is no release date for this film right now, which means fans will just have to wait for Snoop to confirm more information.

Be sure to let us know if you will be tuning into this movie, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

Read More: Snoop Dogg Speaks Out After Stephen A. Smith Comments On His Physique