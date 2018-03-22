film review
- MusicSnoop Dogg Gives "Barbie" A Glowing ReviewSnoop was a big fan of the smash-hit film's comedy.By Ben Mock
- Reviews"The Lion King" Is A Visual Triumph Lacking The Original's SpiritBurdened with trying to recreate one of the most beloved films of our time, Disney's 2019 version of The Lion King can't quite outrun the legacy of its predecessor. By Robert Blair
- Reviews"Men In Black: International" Relies On Chemistry Over Quality StorytellingBy reuniting Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, "Men In Black: International" lets the stars do most of the heavy lifting that the writers should've attended to... By Robert Blair
- Reviews"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" Is A Case Of Squandered PotentialDespite great source material and an illustrious cast, X-Men: Dark Phoenix suffers from some fatal flaws that they couldn't manage to overcomeBy Robert Blair
- Reviews"Avengers: Infinity War" Movie ReviewEpic doesn't even begin to describe it. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentLupe Fiasco Defends His Unpopular "Black Panther" OpinionDoes Lupe's critique of "Black Panther" hold any weight? By Devin Ch