Beyonce Puts The “B” In “Barbie” With Stunning Pink Outfit

Beyoncé is deep into the North American leg of her Renaissance Tour. As of July 23, the superstar is on her second of two shows in Chicago. One of the things that has defined the tour is the many iconic outfits that Beyoncé has worn so far. Whether it’s looking angelic in Amsterdam, or nearly flashing a nipple to the good people of Hamburg, the costuming department has absolutely killed it. But fans weren’t expecting the Queen herself to drop a scintillating outfit on social media from her show in Frankfurt. It has quickly become a trend for Beyoncé’s team to drop outfit posts on Instagram for the wider BeyHive to enjoy.

Of course, the North American leg has been no different. After the Toronto show, the first in North America, Beyoncé’s social media showed off a dazzling chain-mesh mini-dress. Furthermore, they also released pictures of a camo-print leotard with a matching jacket. The fantastic outfits have continued. However, the Renaissance Tour has also coincided with the release of Barbie. Beyoncé has already shown her love for the soundtrack, gifting its artists a Pink Ivy party collection. However, she also made sure to show that Barbie was not the B-named superstar who looks good in pink.

Beyonce Pretty In Pink

Taken from Beyoncé’s show in Minnesota, the queen’s social media showed off that Beyoncé had her own Barbie look ready to go. The popstar absolutely killed in a metallic pink leotard with a matching cropped-tailed jacket and thigh-high boots. To cap it off, Beyoncé wore a pink visor. Of course, this level of serve is to be expected from someone as stunning as Beyoncé but to debut the look right as the Barbie movie dropped is so many layers of perfection.

Social media absolutely agreed. “Putting the “B” in Barbiecore 💕,” commented the official Barbie account. Ice Spice merely commented a trio of heart-eye emojis. Subsequent photos showed that she performed in the outfit both with and without the jacket. At the same concert, Beyoncé also showcased a sheer bodysuit with a striking metallic horse design on it. The Renaissance Tour continues on July 26, with the tour heading to Detroit before two shows in New Jersey beginning on July 29.

