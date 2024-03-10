Jonathan Majors Undergoes Intense Gym Session For Rumored New Role

Jonathan Majors has been spotted going hard at the gym amid rumors that he is in the running for a new film role. Per TMZ, Majors was in LA for an audition this week, where he has also been working with a team of specialist trainers. However, there is no word on what the project might be. Majors, who will be sentenced in April after being found guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment, is reportedly splitting his time between LA and New York. In LA, it's all work, with plenty of gym time. However, his NYC time is more laidback, typically spent with partner Meagan Good.

It's not the first time that Majors has to have been ripped for a role. He had an imposing physique in his brief appearances as Kang in the MCU. Furthermore, there was also Magazine Dreams, in which Majors played an increasingly obsessive bodybuilder. However, Magazine Dreams does not currently have a release date. Searchlight Pictures, a subsidiary of Disney, acquired the distribution rights to the film after it opened to rave reviews at Sundance 2023. It was meant to be released in December but was shelved in light of Majors' legal issues.

Read More: Jonathan Majors And Meagan Good "Closer Than Ever" Despite New Allegations

Jonathan Majors Faces New Allegations From Two Ex-Partners

Meanwhile, Two women, Emma Duncan and Maura Hooper, recently went public with allegations of physical and emotional abuse against Majors. Both women had their allegations referred to in a Rolling Stone exposé about Majors last year. However, the pair have since publicly reiterated their claims in an interview with The New York Times. Duncan claims that Majors "threw her across the room" and "threatened to make sure she couldn't have children" during a fight in 2016. Meanwhile, Hooper called Majors "deeply controlling" and told her she was "not allowed to speak with anyone about the relationship". Majors denied the accusations. However, his attorney noted that the actor was "deeply embarrassed by some of his jealous behavior". Both women had previously declined to speak directly to Rolling Stone, with one citing a fear of retribution.

The testimony of Duncan and Hooper follows semi-public claims from another woman, who spoke to The Cut under a pseudonym. "Anna" told the publication that she had pulled her story from the Rolling Stone article after receiving a threatening letter warning her not to go public with her allegations. According to "Anna", the phone number included with the letter was linked to the law firm retained by Majors for his criminal trial last year. Majors' attorney denied any involvement from her or her firm in the letter.

Read More: Katt Williams Invokes Jonathan Majors To Explain Why He's "Scared Of White Women"

[via]