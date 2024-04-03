Jonathan Majors' Conviction Stands After Court Denies Motion To Drop Assault & Harassment Charges

In February, Jonathan Majors' scheduled sentencing hearing was pushed back after his team filed a motion to vacate his conviction entirely. The defense reportedly felt as though insufficient evidence was presented at trial, that his charges were inconsistent, and more. Now, the court has shot him down, meaning he'll be handed a sentence next week on April 8.

Earlier this year, the actor was found guilty of assault and harassment of his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. His conviction could see him get up to a year behind bars, or depending on how the sentencing goes, probation. Majors has maintained his innocence throughout the trial, and post-conviction. “I was reckless with her heart, not with her body,” he said of Jabbari in an interview with ABC News' Linsey Davis shortly after his guilty verdict was revealed.

Jonathan Majors Could Spend Up To A Year Behind Bars

Jonathan Majors, looks backs at media while leaving Manhattan Criminal court after his pre trial hearing on August 03, 2023 in New York City. If convicted, Majors could face up to a year in jail over misdemeanor charges of assault and harassment. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Jabbari isn't the only one of Majors' former partners to come forward with assault allegations in recent months, however. In February, his exes Emma Duncan and Maura Hooper went public with accusations of physical and emotional abuse. Duncan alleges that he once "threw her across the room" and "threatened to make sure she couldn't have children" during a fight in 2016. Hooper claims Majors was "deeply controlling" throughout their relationship, which she was allegedly "not allowed to speak with anyone about."

Majors denies their allegations too, but admits that he's "deeply embarrassed by some of his jealous behavior." What do you think of a court rejecting Jonathan Majors' request to get his charges dropped? What about the actor's sentencing hearing next week? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

