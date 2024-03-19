Jonathan Majors' Ex-Girlfriend Sues Him For Defamation, Assault & Battery

Jonathan Majors is facing a new lawsuit from his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, following his 2023 conviction for misdemeanor reckless assault and harassment. Citing claims of battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, malicious prosecution, and defamation, Jabbari filed the case in New York on Tuesday. She says the disgraced actor's insistence on his innocence despite last year's conviction is an example of defamation.

The lawsuit notes a Sept. 20, 2022 incident in which Majors allegedly “pushed Grace so hard that it bruised her backside,” “picked Grace up in the air and threw her against the hood of her car,” and “brought Grace back into their house and held his hands around her neck, stating that he wanted to kill her, and that he was going to kill her." It adds that, "Majors then started hitting Grace’s head against the marble floor while strangling her until she felt she could no longer breathe.”

Jabbari says she wanted to seek medical treatment for the incident but Majors dissuaded her. “They will ask you questions, and as I don’t think you actually protect us, it could lead to an investigation even if you do lie and they suspect something," he allegedly said via text. Those texts came up during Majors' previous trial, but the judge only allowed the jury to interpret them as background information. The trial did not discuss the actual incident they referenced. “Majors would threaten suicide in response to Grace’s attempts to understand why Majors became physically violent with her in the aftermath and to manipulate Grace away from going to the hospital or reporting the violence to authorities,” the suit also claims.

Jabbari's lawsuit also notes that Majors went on a press tour proclaiming himself “completely innocent,” to be “probably the victim,” that he “did not assault her whatsoever,” and that “this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital." She cited his viral interview with Good Morning America as one example. Be on the lookout for further updates on Jonathan Majors on HotNewHipHop.

