Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good's Awkward Red Carpet Kiss Causes Fan Debate

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are a pretty curious pop culture couple right now, definitely due in part to the actor's assault convictions and accusations. Still, they are popping out for more big events and public appearances despite this as they await what his future will look like. Regardless, a lot of folks are commenting on their actual relationship status and how they come across, as this relationship started around the time when Majors was starting to go through these accusations and incidents. Given a pretty awkward and quick kiss they shared on the NAACP Image Awards' red carpet, fans got into widespread debate.

"Based on the fact she wiped the side of his face after, he was obviously trying to avoid ruining her lipstick," one fan theorized of Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good's kiss. "God protect me from these kinda people." "Some people just just don’t like all that public display of affection," another posited, although Majors had stated that they are "in love." "He might be shy, he did run from that yt girl," one user joked, whereas another added, "Their vibe is ALWAYS weird, iykyk! Idk if it’s coke or what; but her looks are going away being with him." Check out more reactions in the comments section of the post below.

Read More: Jonathan Majors Sentencing Delayed Amid Dismissal Motion

However, despite the criticism of this relationship and his multiple convicted and alleged crimes, it seems like Jonathan Majors may not be out of the spotlight just yet. For example, recent reports emerged that he was spotted at a gym session that is apparently intensely preparing him for a possibly upcoming role. Not much else emerged about this development, but this was just last week. As such, there's probably plenty of time for this to develop, and we may hear more solid word on any future appearances soon.

Meanwhile, the couple is apparently "closer than ever" amid these difficult balancing acts of legal trouble and career development. What do you think of how they carry themselves in the public eye, and are people making mountains out of molehills online over them? However you may feel, let us know down in the comments section below. Also, check back in with HNHH for more news on Jonathan Majors and the latest updates on Meagan Good.

Read More: Jonathan Majors Defends Comparing Meagan Good To Coretta Scott King