Jonathan Majors And Meagan Good "Closer Than Ever" Despite New Allegations

Per several outlets including TMZ and PEOPLE, Jonathan Majors and Megan Good have reportedly moved in together following an LA to New York road trip with a brief Texas detour. Despite Majors' guilty verdict in his assault trial and other news that broke about the actor this week, the couple is still "very much in love", according to one source. The pair share a three-month-old puppy. However, this comes as more allegations break about Majors' alleged behavior on the set of Lovecraft Country.

Meanwhile, a judge has delayed Majors' sentencing after the actor's legal team filed to dismiss his guilty verdict. Majors' team argued that the actor had not been given a fair trial. The argument is based on the premise that the prosecution had portrayed the actor's assault on his ex-girlfriend as intentional before eventually asking the jury to consider his actions "reckless". As a result, the presiding judge has continued Majors' case until early April.

Jonathan Majors Faces New Allegations From Two Ex-Girlfriends

Elsewhere, Two women, Emma Duncan and Maura Hooper, have gone public with allegations of physical and emotional abuse against Majors. Both women had their allegations referred to in a Rolling Stone exposé about Majors last year. However, the pair have since publicly reiterated their claims in an interview with The New York Times. Duncan claims that Majors "threw her across the room" and "threatened to make sure she couldn't have children" during a fight in 2016. Meanwhile, Hooper called Majors "deeply controlling" and told her she was "not allowed to speak with anyone about the relationship". Majors has denied the accusations. However, his attorney noted that the actor was "deeply embarrassed by some of his jealous behavior". Both women had previously declined to speak directly to Rolling Stone, with one citing a fear of retribution.

The testimony of Duncan and Hooper follows semi-public claims from another woman, who spoke to The Cut under a pseudonym. "Anna" told the publication that she had pulled her story from the Rolling Stone article after receiving a threatening letter warning her not to go public with her allegations. According to "Anna", the phone number included with the letter was linked to the law firm retained by Majors for his criminal trial last year. Majors' attorney denied any involvement from her or her firm in the letter.

