Jonathan Majors Defends Comparing Meagan Good To Coretta Scott King

Last month, Jonathan Majors was found guilty of assaulting and harassing his ex, Grace Jabbari. Amid the longwinded trial, audio was played in the courtroom of one of their spats. During the disagreement, Majors demanded that Jabbari be more like Coretta Scott King or Michelle Obama.

Following the verdict, the California-born actor sat down with ABC's Linsey Davis for his first post-conviction interview. During the interview, he praised his current partner Meagan Good for standing by him amid the legal battle, once again mentioning the late activist, who was married to Martin Luther King Jr. "She's an angel," he said of Good. "She's held me down like a Coretta. I'm so blessed to have her." This seemingly got the attention of MLK and Coretta's daughter, Dr. Bernice King, who appeared to call him out on social media earlier this week.

Read More: Martin Luther King’s Daughter Seemingly Responds To Jonathan Majors' "Coretta" Remarks

Majors Stands By The Comparison

Jonathan Majors poses for a portrait at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico on August 2, 2020. Majors is starring in a new HBO series, Lovecraft Country airing August 16, 2020. (Photo by Mary Mathis for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"My mother wasn't a prop," she wrote. While it's clear that Dr. Bernice King didn't appreciate the reference, it doesn't look like Majors minds. He recently came to his own defense amid the debacle, noting how much of an inspiration Coretta Scott King is. During a recent chat with TMZ, he called her "a great woman, a very important figure in American and world history, and someone both Meagan and I are inspired by and deeply admire."

Elsewhere in his ABC interview, Majors also revealed that he believed the evidence presented was in his favor, describing being "shocked" to hear the verdict. "I'm standing there and the verdict comes down. I say, 'How is that possible based off the evidence, based off the prosecution's evidence, let alone our evidence? How is that possible?" he recalled. "This has been very, very, very hard, and very difficult, and confusing in many ways." What do you think of Jonathan Majors coming to his own defense after comparing Meagan Good to Coretta Scott King? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Sukihana Calls Out Jonathan Majors For Comparing Meagan Good To Coretta Scott King

[Via]