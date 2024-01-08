Jonathan Majors Maintains His Innocence In First Interview Since Guilty Verdict

Last month, the year-long drama of Jonathan Majors assault trial finally came to a close. It came to a close with Majors being found guilty of assault and harassment, the two lesser of the four charges originally brought against him. He's due to be sentenced next month and could face up to a year in prison. Many expect him to escape his sentencing without being his with any actual time behind bars.

In an interview that aired this morning on Good Morning America Majors broke his silence. He spoke out on the results of the trial for the first time since the verdict was handed down. In the interview he maintains his innocence despite the guilty ruling from the jury. He says in the interview that he was "shocked" by the verdict and that he believed the evidence was in his favor. He also uses the interview to defend a controversial leaked audio snippet. In the recording, he tells his ex-gf she needs to be more like Michelle Obama and Coretta Scott King. He stood behind the message and claimed he was just standing behind women he idolized. Check out Majors' full interview below.

Jonathan Majors "Shocked" By Trial Verdict

Elsewhere in the interview Majors made other claims that go fan's attention. He confessed to cheating in the situation and claims that he could have avoided the whole situation if he had simply been "man enough" to just end the relationship instead of cheat. Majors also sent plenty of praise directed at his new girlfriend Meagan Good. Good was often spotted alongside him throughout the proceedings of his trial.

Some were surprised that Majors chose GMA for his interview in the first place. That's because its network ABC is owned by Disney. Disney also owns Marvel, who recently cut Jonathan Majors from their Cinematic Universe series of superhero films. What do you think of Jonathan Majors first interview since he was found guilty in his recent assault trial? Let us know in the comment section below.

