Jonathan Majors Maintains His Innocence In First Interview Since Guilty Verdict

Majors broke his silence on the guilty verdict he was handed.

BYLavender Alexandria
Actor Jonathan Majors Arrives At Court For Closing Arguments In Domestic Violence Trial

Last month, the year-long drama of Jonathan Majors assault trial finally came to a close. It came to a close with Majors being found guilty of assault and harassment, the two lesser of the four charges originally brought against him. He's due to be sentenced next month and could face up to a year in prison. Many expect him to escape his sentencing without being his with any actual time behind bars.

In an interview that aired this morning on Good Morning America Majors broke his silence. He spoke out on the results of the trial for the first time since the verdict was handed down. In the interview he maintains his innocence despite the guilty ruling from the jury. He says in the interview that he was "shocked" by the verdict and that he believed the evidence was in his favor. He also uses the interview to defend a controversial leaked audio snippet. In the recording, he tells his ex-gf she needs to be more like Michelle Obama and Coretta Scott King. He stood behind the message and claimed he was just standing behind women he idolized. Check out Majors' full interview below.

Read More: Jonathan Majors Fight Breakup Video Released

Jonathan Majors "Shocked" By Trial Verdict

Elsewhere in the interview Majors made other claims that go fan's attention. He confessed to cheating in the situation and claims that he could have avoided the whole situation if he had simply been "man enough" to just end the relationship instead of cheat. Majors also sent plenty of praise directed at his new girlfriend Meagan Good. Good was often spotted alongside him throughout the proceedings of his trial.

Some were surprised that Majors chose GMA for his interview in the first place. That's because its network ABC is owned by Disney. Disney also owns Marvel, who recently cut Jonathan Majors from their Cinematic Universe series of superhero films. What do you think of Jonathan Majors first interview since he was found guilty in his recent assault trial? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Jonathan Majors Accuser Charged With Assault In Connection To Their Incident

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.