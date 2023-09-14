Jonathan Majors Fight Breakup Video Released

Jonathan Majors is finally going viral for the right reasons. Recently released footage appears to show the actor breaking up a fight between two high school girls outside an In-N-Out. Majors puts himself between the two fighters and holds them back as they attempt to continue their brawl in spite of the new obstacle. The news that Majors had broken up the fight made headlines earlier in the week. In the video, Majors is also seen trying to get the two girls to calm down. Furthermore, he only leaves when it's clear that they aren't immediately going to start attacking each other again.

However, while Majors is being widely praised, not everyone is convinced. A number of people have commented on how convenient the timing of the video is, especially given that multiple people were filming the fight. Furthermore, some people have gone as far as to claim that the fight was staged to give Majors some positive headlines in the midst of his violence-related criminal charges. It's unclear if it was staged or not, but Majors is definitely getting that positive attention.

Read More: Jonathan Majors appears at ESSENCE Fest despite legal issues

Majors Assault Trial Continues

The footage release comes at the perfect time for Majors. Majors will be back in court on September 15. He briefly appeared in court in New York on September 6 to receive his new trial date. Majors has been in and out of court for the past few months as prosecutors time and again present a case that the judge finds worthy of trial.

As mentioned, Majors is accused of assaulting Grace Jabbari, whom he was dating at the time. Jabbari says Majors strangled her amid other things while they were clubbing in March. While details have been disputed back and forth, other women have come forward with similar allegations about the actor. Furthermore, an in-depth investigation from Rolling Stone found reports of violent behavior about Majors dating back to his college days. This is a developing story and we'll have any updates as and when they emerge.

Read More: Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good pose for pictures with fans

[via]