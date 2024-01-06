Jonathan Majors Tearfully Reflects On Assault Conviction In ABC Interview Trailer

Jonathan Majors was found guilty of assaulting his ex, Grace Jabbari, in December.

BYCaroline Fisher
MGM Studios Presents CREED III HBCU Fan Screening In Atlanta

Last month, Jonathan Majors was found guilty of assaulting his ex, Grace Jabbari. The California native's career has taken a major hit since the verdict was announced. In December, Marvel confirmed their decision to cut ties with him. He's currently awaiting sentencing, which is set to take place on February 6. Majors could be looking at up to a year behind bars.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the Emmy-nominated actor will be sitting down with ABC's Linsey Davis on Good Morning America for his first post-trial interview. In a new trailer, Majors grows emotional as he reflects on being convicted of reckless assault. "It's been hard," he says, wiping tears from his eyes. "Do you think you'll ever work in Hollywood again? Davis asks.

Read More: Katt Williams Invokes Jonathan Majors To Explain Why He's "Scared Of White Women"

Jonathan Majors Gets Emotional In New Interview Trailer

The trailer cut off there, and viewers will have to wait for the full interview to drop on Monday to hear his response. According to his attorney, Priya Chaudhry, Majors "looks forward to fully clearing his name." In a statement to NBC News, she explained that jurors weren't convinced that he intentionally hurt Jabbari during their NYC spat. In security footage from the incident, Majors is seen pushing Jabbari into an SUV during an argument.

"It is clear that the jury did not believe Grace Jabbari’s story of what happened in the SUV because they found that Mr. Majors did not intentionally cause any injuries to her. We are grateful for that," Chaudhry said. "We are disappointed, however, that despite not believing Ms. Jabbari, the jury nevertheless found that Mr. Majors was somehow reckless while she was attacking him." What do you think of Jonathan Majors getting emotional while reflecting on being convicted of assault? Are you looking forward to watching his full Good Morning America interview? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Jonathan Majors Will Do First Post-Trial Interview With ABC

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.