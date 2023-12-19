Jonathan Majors' Attorney Speaks Out After Guilty Verdict

Regardless of being found guilty, Jonathan Majors "looks forward to fully clearing his name."

Trial Begins For Actor Jonathan Majors' Domestic Violence Charges

Jonathan Majors' attorney, Priya Chaudhry, has spoken out following the actor's guilty verdict in his trial regarding the assault of his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. A New York jury found him guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment on Monday. Chaudhry says that Majors will continue to trust the legal process and "looks forward to fully clearing his name."

She began in her statement to NBC News: "It is clear that the jury did not believe Grace Jabbari’s story of what happened in the SUV because they found that Mr. Majors did not intentionally cause any injuries to her. We are grateful for that. We are disappointed, however, that despite not believing Ms. Jabbari, the jury nevertheless found that Mr. Majors was somehow reckless while she was attacking him."

Priya Chaudhry Leaves Court During Jonathan Majors' Trial

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 09: Priya Chaudhry, lawyer for Jonathan Majors, leaves Manhattan Criminal court on May 9, 2023 in New York City. Majors’ is on trial for an alleged domestic assault of his girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

"Mr. Majors is grateful to God, his family, his friends, and his fans for their love and support during these harrowing eight months. Mr. Majors still has faith in the process and looks forward to fully clearing his name," she concluded. Majors did not testify during the trial. In response to the verdict, Marvel Studios cut all ties with Majors. He previously played Kang the Conqueror in various MCU projects and the company planned to have him star in the 2026 film, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Priya Chaudhry Speaks Out

After the jury determined Majors guilty, the judge set his sentencing date for February 6. At that hearing, he will face the possibility of spending one year behind bars, although probation and mandated treatment is a more likely outcome. Be on the lookout for further updates on Jonathan Majors on HotNewHipHop.

