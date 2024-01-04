Jonathan Majors Will Do First Post-Trial Interview With ABC

Jonathan Majors assault trial was one of the biggest news stories of 2023. The actor was ultimately found guilty of assault and harassment in the high-profile trial just a few weeks ago. Immediately following the news Marvel Studios severed ties with Majors who had been playing a character within their cinematic universe. In the weeks since he's been pretty quiet making no public statements and only being snapped by paparazzi a few times. But now he's prepared to break his silence on the case.

According to TMZ, Jonathan Majors sat down with ABC for an interview. One of the network's news anchors Linsey Davis conducted the interview. The network also revealed that the interview will air on Monday and will also be made available on streaming the same day. It's the first piece of publicity that majors has done since the guilty verdict was handed down. Some online are surprised that ABC in particular will be conducting the interview, given that they are owned by Disney. Disney also owns Marvel who very recently dropped Majors from their super-hero themed film series.

Jonathan Majors Will Break His Silence

Jonathan Majors is still yet to be sentenced for the guilty verdict. A hearing is scheduled for February 6th to hand down a sentence for his convictions. The charges could carry a sentence of up to one year, though many suspect that Majors won't spend any actual time behind bars. Even before the guilty verdict was handed down in the trial Majors was already facing repercussions. All the way back in October Disney removed a show due to star Majors from their future plans. The show was called "Magazine Dreams," though now it seems difficult to believe it will ever see the light of day.

Throughout the course of the trial, Majors seemed to grow closer with his new girlfriend Meagan Good. She often showed up alongside him in court and reports said they had grown incredibly close by the weeks leading up to the verdict. What do you think of Jonathan Majors choosing ABC for his first interview since being found guilty of assault? What do you think he will say about the trial during the new interview? Let us know in the comment section below.

