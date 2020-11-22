ABC
- Pop CultureJonathan Majors Will Do First Post-Trial Interview With ABCMajors will speak for the first time since being found guilty.By Lavender Alexandria
- TVAaliyah Will Be The Subject Of ABC News Special "Superstar"There's an upcoming special on the influential R&B legend.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureAmy Robach & T.J. Holmes Spotted Packing On PDA In L.A. After ABC ExitAmy Robach and T.J. Holmes were seen getting intimate in L.A. after their ABC departure.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureABC Accidentally Shows Picture Of Quavo In Takeoff TributeThe mistake was made within their 2022 "In-Memorium" segment, which aired on Monday (December 26).By Isaac Fontes
- Pop Culture"Astroworld: Concert From Hell" Hulu Documentary Sparks Social Media OutragePeople are outraged after Hulu hosted a documentary about the Astroworld Festival tragedy as families are still mourning.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentKevin Hart To Play Gary Coleman's Role In "Diff'Rent Strokes" Live RemakeKevin hart and Damon Williams will recreate roles on the iconic show.By Milca P.
- NewsThe Cast Of “Queens” Share Emotional New Song, “Hear Me”“Queens” premiered its first episode on ABC last night.By Hayley Hynes
- TVJadakiss, Fivio Foreign, & Cam'ron Tapped For ABC’s Hip-Hop Drama “Queens”In addition to Brandy and Eve, "Queens" is set to feature appearances from several prominent Hip-Hop artists.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureNina Simone's Granddaughter Defends Chloe Bailey's "Feeling Good" PerformanceNina Simone's granddaughter defended Chloe Bailey's polarizing rendition of Nina Simone's "Feeling Good," Saturday.By Cole Blake
- TV"Queens" TV Show Teaser Starring Brandy, Eve & Naturi Naughton ReleasedThe snippet of the ABC show, "Queens," gives a sneak peek into the refreshing story about rediscovering your power in your 40s.
By Taya Coates
- TVABC Cancels 50 Cent's "For Life" After 2 SeasonsABC has canceled 50 Cent's series "For Life."By Cole Blake
- TVBrandy To Make Her TV Comeback In ABC’s Hip-Hop Drama “Queens”Brandy, Eve, and Naturi Naughton will co-star in the pilot for ABC's upcoming Hip-Hop drama "Queens."By Joshua Robinson
- Music2020 American Music Awards Winners: Updated LiveCheck out the list of winners from the American Music Awards below.By Cole Blake