Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were both seen in Los Angeles on Friday getting intimate just hours after ABC announced it had parted ways with the GMA3 co-anchors. The two former co-workers sparked an international media frenzy in late 2022 with their surprise romance.

In one photo caught by PageSix, Robach jumps into Holmes’ arms and kisses him. Robach rocked a gray sweater and high-waisted jeans while Holmes wore a black hoodie and jeans.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 06: Amy Robach and TJ Holmes run during the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon on November 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/New York Road Runners via Getty Images)

As for the state of their relationship, a source for PEOPLE recently confirmed that they are going ahead with their respective divorces.

“They’re very, very much together in every way. They’re proceeding with their divorces as they were going to anyway, and they’re in mediation with ABC about what the future holds,” the insider said. “But nobody feels like they could possibly be put back on air after the way this has been handled.”

At the time the scandal broke, Robach was reportedly near finalizing her divorce while Holmes filed for divorce in December.

ABC took both anchors off of the air following news of their affair. ABC News President Kimberly Godwin referred to the drama as a “distraction” for the company.

“I know that this has been a distraction for so many of us, but let’s not forget all the great work that continues to make ABC News the #1 news network in America, and that’s because of you,” she said in a memo at the time. “I want to thank you again for your patience and professionalism during this time.”

