Late last year, one of the most unexpected scandals to rock the internet was the revelation of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ secret affair. The Good Morning America hosts previously worked together on-air for years. After the public found out about their private romantic relationship, though, they were quickly taken off television screens all across the nation.

Since then, the world has been curious to find out what the TV personality’s fate would be. Some said early on that they would both obviously be let go from ABC. After rumours came out accusing the Black anchor of sleeping with multiple other coworkers, gossip only began circulating faster.

According to TMZ, a marathon mediation session took place on Thursday (January 26), apparently ending with the GMA stars and the network severing ties. Both parties will likely receive payouts as per their contracts.

Sources tell the outlet that the meeting was “extremely contentious” and compared to “a witch hunt.” ABC reps are accusing both Holmes and Robach of various misconduct, including calling the latter out for having liquor in her dressing room.

Of course, this is usually a violation of policy. However, the accusation is being called “ridiculous.” Insiders state that ABC News executives themselves sent the alcohol to plenty of on-air talent. Additionally, the 49-year-old is facing accusations of coming to work drunk after attending the College Football National Championship game.

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes run during the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon on November 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/New York Road Runners via Getty Images)

A source calls these allegations “insane,” noting that Robach was feeling sleepy the following day. Of course, the romance was also addressed, with ABC stating that they waited too long to disclose it to executives. According to the network, the couple’s “behaviour on set” made other staff “uncomfortable.”

It’s been said that mediation will continue until the fine points of the star’s exit are laid out. Interestingly, when they initially booted Holmes and his partner off the air, they made it clear that no rules were broken by the affair, seeing as they were essentially equal in their roles.

The last time fans saw the charismatic duo on ABC was December 2. It remains unclear what their career plans are moving forward, but the internet certainly has plenty of opinions about the messy situation.

Scroll further for Twitter reactions to Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ apparent GMA3 exit. Afterward, tell us your thoughts on the situation in the comments.

ABC really dropped the ball..they turned it into something it didn’t have to be 😩 we don’t even care anymore https://t.co/Zb4u5GLHns — Oat (@OatEscobar) January 27, 2023

What ever happened to FUN?? https://t.co/DwFnzefQd8 — nick (@_toxic_prince_) January 27, 2023

Not they accused her of showing up drunk to work. https://t.co/WDpWLlW9Hc — LOOK AT THE CEO 🫵🏾 (@KeenanLance_) January 27, 2023

Only two anchors with actual charisma fired https://t.co/mU5NutkNG1 — Pug🐾 🐛 🥫 (@pugmane) January 27, 2023

Good because these are cheaters and fat ass liars!! https://t.co/HiLHIadRoi — Jill 🌹🚀 (@makyin8736) January 27, 2023

T.J Holmes was fucking damn near everyone on that job. https://t.co/riBEXXS8fz — ZAK (@Zakiyyah6) January 27, 2023

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes both out at ABC… pic.twitter.com/DskDRXVQpA — 🎙 (@theaveragevoter) January 27, 2023

As far as we know, Amy Robach & T.J.Holmes did nothing illegal. If on the job love affairs were crimes, there would be many now happily married TV reporters, producers and anchors in jail. Continued shaming this specific couple feels like 1850-style Scarlet Letter witch-hunt. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) January 24, 2023

I watch GMA and ABC's handling of this seems incredibly silly, I don't see how these two dating affects their ability to introduce a story on Hailey Bieber's latest Instagram post or to throw to Ginger Zee to tell us the weather. But what do I knowhttps://t.co/3vGtLiQOjq — Adam Graham (@grahamorama) January 27, 2023

