Weeks after photos surfaced of Good Morning America co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes online, the former BET personality has officially filed to divorce his wife, Marilee Fiebig.

According to TMZ, Holmes filed for divorce in New York City this past Wednesday (Dec. 28). A source previously shared he and his estranged wife were in the process of separating, with Robach’s divorce from “Melrose Place” also reportedly being finalized.

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 25: Journalist TJ Holmes (r) and wife Marilee Fiebig-Holmes attend the 2013 Black Girls Rock! Shot Caller Dinner at B & Co on October 25, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Holmes and Fiebig have been married since 2010 and share one daughter.

Intimate photos of the 45-year-old and his co-host were shared online in early December, leading many to speculate that the pair were caught cheating. Some reports claimed that the pair began dating this past June.

Shortly after the news began to make headlines, Holmes appeared to sarcastically joke on an episode of GMA. The host shared that he wanted the week to keep “going and going and going.” Disagreeing, Robach made it clear that her co-host wasn’t speaking for her.

Though it initially seemed that the morning talk show hosts’ jobs wouldn’t be affected by the scandal, ABC eventually pulled them off of the air. As HNHH previously reported, ABC News president Kim Goodwin discussed the move in an internal call, saying, “After a lot of thought, I am taking Amy and T.J. off the air.”

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 02: T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are seen on June 02, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

“And so, I want to say that while that relationship is not a violation of company policy, I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization,” Goodwin continued. “This is something I’m not going to talk, we’re not going to talk about on this call until there is more to be said. I’m asking that we stop the whispering in the hallways. You know, we can’t operate with gossip, and speculation and rumors. We need to stay focused on the work.”

Despite the growing attention on their relationship, Robach and Holmes have been spotted out and about in the past few weeks. Check back in later with HNHH for new updates on the couple.

