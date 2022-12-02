What’s done in the dark will always come to light. T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach learned that the hard way earlier this week when the Good Morning America co-hosts were outed for having begun pursuing a romantic relationship with one another.

The news began making rounds after Daily Mail made claims that they’ve been spending time together for months. Initially, this brought plenty of controversy as both media personalities have been in long relationships with other people prior.

This is messy and sloppy. Now, TJ Holmes and Amy Robach will lose their jobs. Yikes! pic.twitter.com/xfe3gCpgF8 — Monet (@SocialMonet) November 30, 2022

Since then, though, sources are confirming that both Holmes and Robach are separating from their respective spouses. The former’s divorce from Andrew Shue will finalize in two weeks.

The latter split from his wife of 12 years, Marilee Fiebig Holmes, in August.

While reports say that the GMA anchors only began seeing one another romantically this summer, rumours have apparently been abuzz much longer than that. Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ that Robach previously spoke to ABC executives several years ago to dispel gossip about her and T.J. hooking up.

Prior to the news breaking on Wednesday, the couple had kept their union completely quiet. Now that the world knows, however, they’re making the best of it by cracking some jokes on the air.

During Friday’s GMA3 broadcast, Holmes quipped to Robach about wanting this week to keep “going and going and going.” Obviously, his sentiment was dripping in sarcasm.

His partner responded back with a smile, saying that he was speaking for himself. Clearly, she’s just as tired of seeing her love life splashed across the internet as everyone else is.

Though the situation has undeniably caused a stir among viewers, GMA has made it clear that their employees will not face any disciplinary action for being two adults in a consenting relationship.

TJ Holmes and Amy Robach celebrate as they cross the finish line during the 2022 United Airlines NYC Half Marathon on March 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/New York Road Runners via Getty Images)

Both Holmes and Robach have deleted their social media accounts in wake of the drama. Check back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

