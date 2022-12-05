ABC has decided to take GMA3 hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes off the air. The network has determined the relationship to be an “internal and external distraction.”

ABC News president Kim Godwin confirmed the decision during an internal call on Monday.

“After a lot of thought, I am taking Amy and T.J. off the air,” she said.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 17: Amy Robach and TJ Holmes attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City – Pier 36 – South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images,)

Godwin further clarified that the relationship isn’t inherently a “violation of company policy.”

“And so, I want to say that while that relationship is not a violation of company policy, I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization,” Godwin said, before continuing, “This is something I’m not going to talk, we’re not going to talk about on this call until there is more to be said. I’m asking that we stop the whispering in the hallways. You know, we can’t operate with gossip, and speculation and rumors. We need to stay focused on the work.”

“If you think there is something that management needs to know, you can always call HR or, as we’ve said, talk to a manager that you trust,” Godwin added during Monday’s call.

Robach and Holmes’ relationship reportedly began as early as the spring; however, they claim it was only August. This would line up with the time they each separated from their partners, Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue.

Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez will replace Robach and Holmes on Monday. It’s unclear whether they will continue filling that role afterward.

The Daily Mail was the first to break the news of Robach and Holmes’ relationship.

