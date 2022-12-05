Howard Stern has weighed in on the scandal involving Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. The two were taken off the air on Monday after a relationship between them was made public.

Stern addressed the controversy with co-host Robin Quivers on his SiriusXM radio show, Monday.

“I really don’t understand what the problem is,” Stern said on the program. “If those two work together and they wanna bang and be in love, what do I give a sh*t? Why is that like offensive to people?”

NEW YORK – JANUARY 03: Radio personality Howard Stern presides over the NASDAQ opening bell January 3, 2006 in New York City. Stern will begin his new show on the Sirius satellite radio network January 9th. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

He continued: “Well, because people are saying they should be fired. I’m saying, really? Why would they be fired? So someone told me, ‘Oh, they’re supposed to report it to HR.’ And that to me is a little unrealistic. In other words, at what point do you go to HR and say you’re carrying on with one of your coworkers? Do you go, ‘Uh, oh, I’m attracted!’”

After going back and forth with Quivers throughout the discussion, Stern admitted, “I don’t know anything.”

While ABC News president Kim Godwin has said their relationship isn’t inherently a “violation of company policy,” their dynamic came to be an “internal and external distraction.” She addressed the drama during an internal call on Monday.

Robach and Holmes were both married until August when they separated from their partners. However, the Daily Mail reports that the two co-hosts’ relationship began back in the spring.

Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez will replace Robach and Holmes on Monday. It’s unclear whether they will continue filling that role afterward.

[Via]