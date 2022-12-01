Good Morning America hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have sparked romance rumors for weeks. The co-hosts — who are both married to other people — shut down their Instagram accounts on Wednesday, hours after intimate photos surfaced of them. The photos show Holmes and Robach holding hands in a car and getting cozy at a bar during a vacation in upstate New York.

Reports say that the GMA hosts began a romantic relationship this past June. Holmes married attorney Marilee Fiebig in 2010 while Robach tied the knot that same year with Melrose Place star Andrew Shue.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 08: (L-R) T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend ABC’s “Good Morning America” at SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

A source close to the alleged couple shared details about their budding relationship with Entertainment Tonihgt. “Amy and T.J. had always had a warm supportive friendship and they bonded over their love of running,” the source revealed. ”There have been whispers at ABC about a possible relationship between them for the last several months.”

Another source shared, “There were rumors they were having an affair about a year ago. A lot of people believed there might have been some truth to it, because you can see there’s a mutual affection there. But everyone ultimately chalked it up to friendship because they always said they were both happily married.”

Neither Holmes nor Robach have confirmed rumors that they’re an item. However, reports say that they both split from their spouses earlier this year. Page Six reports that the GMA hosts Two went on a getaway to a remote cottage two weeks before Thanksgiving. Holmes was seen grabbing Robach’s butt in photos as she leaned into the trunk of a car.”

Fans quickly took to social media to share their thoughts on the scandal. This tj holmes and amy robach GMA cheating scandal is crazyyy, out here cheating in broad daylight in NEW YORK like it’s nothing?,” one fan wrote. Check out photos of Holmes and Robach here.