GMA3
- TVAmy Robach & T.J. Holmes' "GMA3" Affair Leads To Exit From Network After "Witch Hunt" MediationNearly two months after the couple was taken off the air, a final decision has reportedly been reached regarding their future with ABC.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture"GMA" Anchor T.J. Holmes Files To Divorce Wife Amid Amy Robach ScandalT.J. Holmes and Marilee FIebig tied the knot in 2010 and share one child together.By Jada Ojii
- Pop CultureAmy Robach & T.J. Holmes Taken Off "GMA3" Amid Relationship ScandalAmy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been taken off of "GMA3" due to their relationship.By Cole Blake