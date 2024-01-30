Jonathan Majors Says "Faith" Is Helping Him After Guilty Verdict

Jonathan Majors says “prayer” and “faith” are keeping him going after his recent guilty verdict for third-degree assault and second-degree harassment. TMZ caught up with the disgraced actor in West Hollywood, earlier this week, to ask how he's been holding up.

"God is good. God is great," Majors said, before listing “prayer” and “faith” as the ways he's staying positive. When asked about the future of his acting career, Majors ended the interview.

Jonathan Majors Leaves Court After Hearing Guilty Verdict

Jonathan Majors leaves a courtroom after being found guilty of assault and harassment of his former girlfriend, at the Manhattan criminal courts in New York City on December 18, 2023.

Majors stood trial for the assault on his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in November and December of 2023. Among the many pieces of evidence presented was a recording of Majors labeling himself a "great man" and comparing himself to Martin Luther King Jr. and Barack Obama, while also demanding Jabbari act like Coretta Scott King and Michelle Obama. District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement after the ruling: "The evidence presented throughout this trial illustrated a cycle of psychological and emotional abuse and escalating patterns of coercion far too common across the many intimate partner violence cases we see each and every day. Today, a jury determined that the pattern of abuse and coercion culminated with Mr. Majors assaulting and harassing his girlfriend. We thank the jury for its service and the survivor for bravely telling her story despite having to relive her trauma on the stand."

Jonathan Majors Speaks With TMZ

Majors is due back in court for sentencing on February 6, 2024. Be on the lookout for further updates on Jonathan Majors and his case on HotNewHipHop.

