Jonathan Majors Spotted In N.Y.C. Following Guity Verdict

Jonathan Majors took a stroll in New York City on Tuesday following his guilty verdict in the trial regarding the assault of his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. TMZ published photos of the disgraced actor getting coffee and appearing unbothered. A New York jury found him guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment the day before.

In the pictures, Majors rocks a red plaid shirt with a matching beanie and black jacket. Notably, he's only holding one coffee, and his partner, Meagan Good, is nowhere to be seen. She's been by his side throughout the trial.

Jonathan Majors Leaves Court After Guilty Verdict

US actor Jonathan Majors (C) leaves a courtroom after being found guilty of assault and harassment of his former girlfriend, at the Manhattan criminal courts in New York City on December 18, 2023.

Majors' attorney, Priya Chaudhry, says the actor remains confident in the legal process. He "looks forward to fully clearing his name." She said in a statement to NBC News: "It is clear that the jury did not believe Grace Jabbari’s story of what happened in the SUV because they found that Mr. Majors did not intentionally cause any injuries to her. We are grateful for that. We are disappointed, however, that despite not believing Ms. Jabbari, the jury nevertheless found that Mr. Majors was somehow reckless while she was attacking him."

Jabbari's attorney, Ross Kramer, conversely told CNN: “Ms. Jabbari testified publicly & truthfully, even though reliving these traumatic events on the witness stand was obviously painful. Unfortunately, for every survivor like Ms. Jabbari who comes forward to hold their abuser accountable, there are many others who believe that they cannot. We hope that her actions will inspire other survivors to speak their truth and seek justice.” We're not permitted to post the new images of Majors directly on HotNewHipHop. If you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the "Via" link below.

