Jonathan Majors Avoids Jail Time, Sentenced To Domestic Violence Intervention Program

Jonathan Majors was joined by Meagan Good at the sentencing.

Jonathan Majors will avoid jail time after being convicted of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment, last December. The disgraced former Marvel actor appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court on Monday for his sentencing. Instead of prison, he'll have to partake in a 52-week domestic violence intervention program that will take place in person in Los Angeles. The prosecution asked for a six-month jail alternative if he fails to complete the program.

Additionally, Majors will have to continue mental health counseling and therapy while providing the court with updates on treatment. His attorney requested that he be able to take all of the sessions virtually. “We are optimistic that Mr. Majors will work in the film industry again soon," they said. The Judge countered that the matter could be reconsidered if he starts landing roles again.

Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Arrive At Manhattan Criminal Court

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 8: Actor Jonathan Majors arrives with girlfriend Meagan Good for sentencing in his domestic abuse case at Manhattan Criminal Court on April 8, 2024, in New York City. Majors is set to be sentenced after being found guilty of assaulting his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari after attacking her in the backseat of a chauffeured car. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

At the sentencing, Majors' former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, whom he was convicted of assaulting, read a victim impact statement. “He’s not sorry. He has not accepted responsibility, and he will do this again. He will hurt other women. This is a man who believes he’s above the law,” Jabbari told the court. “I will not rest until I feel that he’s not a danger to anyone else." Majors did not make a statement because, as his attorney put it, Jabbari would “attempt to use it against him in her civil case.”

Majors was joined in court on Monday by his girlfriend, Meagan Good. She was by his side during the initial trial. Be on the lookout for further updates on Jonathan Majors on HotNewHipHop.

