Meagan Good Explains Why She Takes Pride In Jonathan Majors Labeling Her "Coretta Scott King"

BY Cole Blake 100 Views
2025 Pan African Arts And Film Festival: Opening Night Screening Of "Magazine Dreams"
CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attend the opening night screening of "Magazine Dreams" during the 2025 Pan African Arts And Film Festival at The Culver Theater on February 04, 2025 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
Meagan Good has broken her silence on her fiancé, Jonathan Majors, controversially comparing her to Coretta Scott King.

Meagan Good says she's a fan of her fiancé, Jonathan Majors, comparing her to Coretta Scott King. She reflected on Majors' controversial remark during a recent interview on the We Playing' Spades podcast. The conversation began with the hosts asking Good about Majors comparing her to Coretta Scott King.

"I have a lot of respect for Coretta Scott King. I think it's beautiful that even when her daughter came out and said, 'Nah, my mom was not just a prop. My mom did this that and the other.' For me, that's actually something that I aspire to," Meagan Good said. "I want to be someone whose on the frontlines of having hard conversations, that stands up for people when stuff ain't right, someone who is outspoken and has their own journey in terms of how they can do their best to make the world a better place. To me, I was like, 'I'll take it.'"

Meagan Good & Jonathan Majors' Dating History

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good began dating in May 2023, just months after the actor was charged with physically assaulting a woman in New York. As Majors lost several acting gigs, Good continued to support him throughout the proceeding. He was eventually found guilty of misdemeanor assault in the third degree, recklessly causing physical injury, and harassment in the second degree. In November of last year, the two announced their engagement. "We’re feeling great,” Good told People while attending the EBONY Power 100 Gala in Los Angeles at the time. Majors added: "It’s a season of joy."

When Majors initially compared Good to Coretta Scott King, Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter, Bernice, condemned the comments. “My mother wasn’t a prop,” she wrote in the social media post at the time. “She was a peace advocate before she met my father and was instrumental in him speaking out against the Vietnam War. Please understand…my mama was a force.” Check out Meagan Good's full response to the backlash above.

