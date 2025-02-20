Meagan Good Explains Why She Takes Pride In Jonathan Majors Labeling Her "Coretta Scott King"

Meagan Good says she's a fan of her fiancé, Jonathan Majors, comparing her to Coretta Scott King. She reflected on Majors' controversial remark during a recent interview on the We Playing' Spades podcast. The conversation began with the hosts asking Good about Majors comparing her to Coretta Scott King.

"I have a lot of respect for Coretta Scott King. I think it's beautiful that even when her daughter came out and said, 'Nah, my mom was not just a prop. My mom did this that and the other.' For me, that's actually something that I aspire to," Meagan Good said. "I want to be someone whose on the frontlines of having hard conversations, that stands up for people when stuff ain't right, someone who is outspoken and has their own journey in terms of how they can do their best to make the world a better place. To me, I was like, 'I'll take it.'"

Meagan Good & Jonathan Majors' Dating History

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good began dating in May 2023, just months after the actor was charged with physically assaulting a woman in New York. As Majors lost several acting gigs, Good continued to support him throughout the proceeding. He was eventually found guilty of misdemeanor assault in the third degree, recklessly causing physical injury, and harassment in the second degree. In November of last year, the two announced their engagement. "We’re feeling great,” Good told People while attending the EBONY Power 100 Gala in Los Angeles at the time. Majors added: "It’s a season of joy."