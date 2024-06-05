Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Hit The Red Carpet For First Time Since Sentencing

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good were in attendance at the NAACP Theatre Awards.

Jonathan Majors and his girlfriend, Meagan Good, have stepped out for their first public appearance since his sentencing for his domestic abuse trial back in April. Together, the two attended the NAACP Theatre Awards at the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles on Monday night. They've been dating since May 2023 and Good was by his side throughout the legal proceedings of his misdemeanor assault and harassment case.

When The Shade Room shared pictures of Majors and Good at the event on Instagram, fans were highly critical of their appearance. "Is it just me or has she aged a lot since getting with him?" one top comment reads. Another user came to the couple's defense. "The comment section shows why so many people are single… too much judgment placed on how shit 'Looks' and superstition..somebody said 'omg he looks like he's aging her' like wdf… smh bro this generation low key cooked," they wrote.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 03: (L-R) Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors attend the 2024 NAACP Theatre Awards at Taglyan Complex on June 03, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

As for the domestic violence case, Majors has maintained his innocence for over a year despite the courts finding him guilty of two misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment. In the wake of the verdict, he lost numerous acting roles and other business dealings. In April, he was sentenced to a 52-week in-person domestic violence intervention program. The victim in that case, Grace Jabbari, further sued Majors for defamation in March, as a response to him maintaining his innocence before and after the verdict. In the lawsuit, she mentions other claims of battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and malicious prosecution.

Check out the pictures of Majors and Good at the NAACP Theatre Awards above.