Sukihana Calls Out Jonathan Majors For Comparing Megan Good To Coretta Scott King

Sukihana is tired of hearing Jonathan Majors say Coretta Scott King’s name. She voiced her frustration on Twitter, Monday, after the disgraced actor compared his partner, Megan Good, to King in an interview with Good Morning America.

“Jonathan bet not say Coretta name no more,” Sukihana wrote on Twitter upon seeing the interview. While discussing his relationship with Good, Majors remarked: "She’s an angel. She’s held me down like... a Coretta. I’m so blessed to have her. You know, the relationship is still fresh, but, you know, I think I found her.”

Jonathan Majors & Megan Good Leave The Courthouse

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 15: Actor Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good leave the courthouse following closing arguments in Majors' domestic violence trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on December 15, 2023 in New York City. Majors had plead not guilty but faces up to a year in jail if convicted on misdemeanor charges of assault and harassment of an ex-girlfriend. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Majors reflected more broadly on the support he's received from those around him. "I'm really blessed. I'm surrounded by people who love me, who care about me. But this has been very, very, very hard, and very difficult, and confusing in many ways. But I'm standing,” he said, while noting he hasn’t been able to see his daughter because of the case. “Everything has kinda gone away. And it's just me now, you know, and my lovely, you know, partner, [actress] Meagan [Good], and my dogs.” Check out Sukihana's response to Majors' interview below.

Sukihana Is Tired Of Jonathan Majors

Majors will appear in court, once again, on February 6th for his sentencing hearing. He was convicted on one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault and one count of second-degree harassment, last month. He faces up to a year in prison. Be on the lookout for further updates on Jonathan Majors on HotNewHipHop.

