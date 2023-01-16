Today (January 16), the U.S. is celebrating the life and activism of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Millions of people reflect on Dr. King and his leadership during the Civil Rights Movement, and it’s easy to find tributes shared throughout social media. Recently, Boston also added to the celebratory events by unveiling a new 22-foot bronze statue that wasn’t well received by the public.

The Washington Post later reported the statue was created by sculptor Hank Willis Thomas. It was said to honor “the relationship between the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King.” However, the internet was soon flooded with negative reactions, including one from Coretta’s cousin, Seneca Scott.

Boston, MA – January 12: Embrace, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. memorial sculpture at Boston Common. (Photo by Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

“For my family, it’s rather insulting,” Scott penned in an essay for Compact. He further said the “sculpture is an especially egregious example of the woke machine’s callousness and vanity.”

“Ten million dollars were wasted to create a masturbatory metal homage to my legendary family members — one of the all-time greatest American families,” Scott also stated. “How could anyone fail to see that this … brings very few, if any, tangible benefits to struggling black families?”

Meanwhile, the statue shows an embrace inspired by an image of Dr. King, who hugged his wife Coretta after learning he won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964.

Boston, MA – January 10: Embrace, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. memorial sculpture at Boston Common. (Photo by Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Moreover, sculptor Thomas explained his vision to The Boston Globe.

“This work is really about the capacity for each of us to be enveloped in love,” Tomas additionally shared. “And I feel enveloped in love every time I hear the names and see the faces of Dr. King and Coretta Scott King.”

Check out images of the statue and a few reactions, and let us know what you think of the tribute.

BREAKING: The bronze sculpture called “The Embrace” honoring Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King has just been unveiled on the Boston Common #7news #MLKWeekend #MLKDay2023 pic.twitter.com/IckphP15FL — Amaka Ubaka (@AmakaUbakaTV) January 13, 2023

Took this picture of The Embrace in Boston Common…



Then I saw people’s takes on it on Twitter…



Jesus, send the meteor. pic.twitter.com/jhpuHb0jl4 — Dart_Adams (@Dart_Adams) January 14, 2023

On Friday, a new monument was unveiled in Boston Common called “The Embrace,” honoring Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. It was inspired by this hug in 1964 after he won the Nobel Peace Prize, and I think it’s beautiful. pic.twitter.com/ScKm8QhLHw — Kate 🪬🤍🇺🇸 (@ImSpeaking13) January 16, 2023

Y’all this the right angle for the MLK statue. Those other pics WASN’T it 🥴. pic.twitter.com/nACrKeDc6B — Shania Barr, LPC 💜 (@TherapistForUs) January 16, 2023

Who thought THIS was a good idea for an MLK statue?? 🤣



The “embrace” as it’s called looks for like The “munchies”. 😳🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Y97lYGk0W1 — Isaac Hayes III (@IsaacHayes3) January 15, 2023

So depending on the angle, the new MLK statue either looks like:



A) Oral.

B) Someone holding a giant turd.

C) Someone holding a giant penis.

D) A giant butthole.



But if you criticize it you’re a racist. pic.twitter.com/JW8U2dCTh2 — Patrick Jolicoeur (Hemlock Podcast) (@pattyjolicoeur) January 15, 2023

That MLK statue pisses me off more and more every time i see it. Who the fuck makes a statue of a hug? A weak ass hug at that. — Church Sox (@KarlousM) January 16, 2023

Is it really that hard to get a decent MLK statue?



One of the greatest American icons in all of history and I really feel like we can deliver much better… — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 14, 2023

