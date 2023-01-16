Coretta Scott King’s Cousin Blasts Boston’s MLK Statue
People have stormed the internet with complaints, with some calling the art piece “grotesque.”
Today (January 16), the U.S. is celebrating the life and activism of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Millions of people reflect on Dr. King and his leadership during the Civil Rights Movement, and it’s easy to find tributes shared throughout social media. Recently, Boston also added to the celebratory events by unveiling a new 22-foot bronze statue that wasn’t well received by the public.
The Washington Post later reported the statue was created by sculptor Hank Willis Thomas. It was said to honor “the relationship between the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King.” However, the internet was soon flooded with negative reactions, including one from Coretta’s cousin, Seneca Scott.
“For my family, it’s rather insulting,” Scott penned in an essay for Compact. He further said the “sculpture is an especially egregious example of the woke machine’s callousness and vanity.”
“Ten million dollars were wasted to create a masturbatory metal homage to my legendary family members — one of the all-time greatest American families,” Scott also stated. “How could anyone fail to see that this … brings very few, if any, tangible benefits to struggling black families?”
Meanwhile, the statue shows an embrace inspired by an image of Dr. King, who hugged his wife Coretta after learning he won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964.
Moreover, sculptor Thomas explained his vision to The Boston Globe.
“This work is really about the capacity for each of us to be enveloped in love,” Tomas additionally shared. “And I feel enveloped in love every time I hear the names and see the faces of Dr. King and Coretta Scott King.”
Check out images of the statue and a few reactions
