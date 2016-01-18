mlk day
- PoliticsMLK Day Is Being Celebrated Alongside Robert E. Lee's Birthday In AlabamaMany have reacted with shock and disgust as two contradicting legacies in U.S. racial history are upheld in Alabama.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureCoretta Scott King's Cousin Blasts Boston's MLK StatuePeople have stormed the internet with complaints, with some calling the art piece "grotesque."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureRihanna Catches Heat Over Photo Of Dr. King Wearing Gold GrillsFans went to war as some people called it "disrespectful" while others defended the photoshopped look because it's a staple in Black culture.By Erika Marie
- GramRihanna Honors Dr. King, Shares Photos From Visit To Lorraine Motel In MemphisThe famed motel is where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated & has since been renovated into the National Civil Rights Museum.By Erika Marie
- GramFat Joe Can't Name An American Greater Than Martin Luther King Jr.Fat Joe says Martin Luther King Jr. is the greatest American to have ever lived.By Alex Zidel
- SportsFSU Apologizes For Martin Luther King Jr. TweetFSU's MLK Day tweet backfires. By Kyle Rooney
- SportsRussell Westbrook Debuts “Equality" Jordan Why Not Zer0.2 For MLK DayWestbrook dons "Equality" Why Not Zer0.2 for MLK Day.By Kyle Rooney
- SocietyMinnesota HS Pulls Out Of MLK Basketball Game After Fans Fly Trump FlagMinnesota HS hoops team backs out of MLK invitational after flying Trump flag at recent game.By Kyle Rooney
- SocietyMom Of Racist MLK Sorority Girl Responds To Schools Expulsion Of DaughterThe former University of Alabama student does not have her mother on her side.By Chantilly Post
- MusicQuavo Shares "Culture National Anthem" Snippet For MLK DayQuavo comes through with a snippet of fresh sounds. By Aron A.
- MusicJoey Badass To Release New Single On Inauguration Day In Honor Of MLKJoey Badass announced the release of a new track Friday in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr.By hnhh
- SocietyDonald Trump Meets With Martin Luther King III At Trump TowerOn his father's holiday, Martin Luther King III and president-elect Donald Trump held a "constructive meeting about the broken voting system." By Angus Walker
- SneakersThe Top 10 MLK Day Basketball Sneakers Of All TimeBlack History Month and Martin Luther King Day have produced a lot of creative sneakers.By Seymoure
- InterviewsWatch The Full J. Cole #MLKNow Interview, Including Marriage RevealJ. Cole and Creed Director Ryan Coogler interview each other.By hnhh
- Music VideosDame D.O.L.L.A. Feat. Paul Rey "Bigger Than Us" VideoDamian Lillard is Dame D.O.L.L.A., listen to his Martin Luther King Jr. Day tribute.By hnhh
- LifeSpike Lee Is Boycotting The Oscars Over All-White Nominee ListThe #OscarsSoWhite movement gains momentum amid celebrity pressure on the Academy Awards.By hnhh
- NewsHip Hop Celebrates MLK Day On Social MediaHip hop took to social media to honor Martin Luther King.By Danny Schwartz